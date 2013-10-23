Popular

Batman: Arkham Origins launch trailer interrupts the Dark Knight's Christmas plans

By

The plot of Arkham Origins would fit nicely into Adam West's Batman TV series. Eight assassins attempt to cancel Christmas, and permanently erase Batman from Santa's 'nice' list. Can he bring them to justice? Will Robin's turkey be too dry? And why is Alfred sneaking around with a red hat and fat suit? Of course, as this launch trailer proves, the third Arkham game exists on the other end of the Camp/Gritty scale. In other words, The Dark Knight better watch out.

Batman: Arkham Origins is due out this Friday, October 25th.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
