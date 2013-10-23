Batman: Arkham Origins launch trailer interrupts the Dark Knight's Christmas plans

The plot of Arkham Origins would fit nicely into Adam West's Batman TV series. Eight assassins attempt to cancel Christmas, and permanently erase Batman from Santa's 'nice' list. Can he bring them to justice? Will Robin's turkey be too dry? And why is Alfred sneaking around with a red hat and fat suit? Of course, as this launch trailer proves, the third Arkham game exists on the other end of the Camp/Gritty scale. In other words, The Dark Knight better watch out.

Batman: Arkham Origins is due out this Friday, October 25th.