Awesomenauts release date revealed, it's Wednesday

By

Colourful 2D MOBA Awesomenauts will arrive on PC this Wednesday, according to the game's updated Steam page . That'll give us the chance to break the deadlock in a never-ending robot war using a monkey in a jetpack, widely recognised as the cutest way to forcibly instil peace on a region. Unfrotunately, there are other heroes out there waiting to stop you, which only means MORE war. Will the monkeys in jetpacks never learn? Check out the trailer below for a dose of cheery Awesomenauts charm, and be sure to absorb the theme song.

