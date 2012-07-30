Awesomenauts release date revealed, it's Wednesday

Colourful 2D MOBA Awesomenauts will arrive on PC this Wednesday, according to the game's updated Steam page . That'll give us the chance to break the deadlock in a never-ending robot war using a monkey in a jetpack, widely recognised as the cutest way to forcibly instil peace on a region. Unfrotunately, there are other heroes out there waiting to stop you, which only means MORE war. Will the monkeys in jetpacks never learn? Check out the trailer below for a dose of cheery Awesomenauts charm, and be sure to absorb the theme song.