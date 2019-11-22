Australia, Green Man Gaming just kicked off its big Black Friday sale

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Green Man Gaming set its Black Friday sale live a week early, and in addition to the usual array of discounted games, select titles also come with a bundle of five free games included.

The sale runs until December 3, and while there's a bunch of games on sale right now, the bulk of the list is set to go live on November 26. The retailer is also promising to drop "some surprise (very big)" games throughout the sale period.

But there's already some very big games available: Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3 and Age of Wonders: Planetfall all have a 33 percent discount at present, while The Outer Worlds is 25 percent off and Ancestors Humankind Odyssey a whopping 50 percent off.

Here are the best discounts at present:

Red Dead Redemption 2 - AU$66.20 (usually $89.95)

The Outer Worlds - AU$60.72 (usually $89.95)

Borderlands 3 - AU$54.24 (usually $89.95)

Ancestors: Humankind Odyssey - AU$26.98 (usually $59.95)

Forager - AU$19.69 (usually $28.95)

Mordhau - AU$32.21 (usually $42.95)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - AU$42.18 (usually $69.95)

Our Black Friday deals hub is definitely worth keeping an eye on if you're keen on more sales - it's technically next Friday, but that's not stopping many retailers from getting in first.

