Australia, Dell is currently selling an RTX 2060 powered laptop for less than AU$1,500

...and a RTX 2070 model for AU$1,760.

Dell is currently flogging its G7 17 gaming laptop on eBay for well below the usual asking price. The 17 inch laptop boasts an RTX 2060, an i7-9750H and 16GB RAM, as well as a 256GB SSD. Usually you'd pay AU$2,599, but it's currently discounted to AU$1,869. It gets better, though: If you apply the coupon code PDELLSAVE, you'll get an additional 20 percent off, bringing the price down to a quite incredible AU$1,495.

Stock is obviously limited, so if you're in the market for an RTX laptop for less than AU$1,500 – not something you're likely to find very often – it'll be well worth jumping on this.

There's also a G7 17 with better specs than that. Normally you'd pay AU$3,000 for a G7 17 with an RTX 2070, i7-9750H and 16GB RAM, but it's also available for AU$1,759 – but only if you apply the PDELLSAVE coupon code.

Cheers, Ozbargain.

A note on affiliates: some of our stories, like this one, include affiliate links to online stores. These online stores share a small amount of revenue with us if you buy something through one of these links, which help support our work evaluating components and games. 

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article!
