Australia, Dell is currently selling an RTX 2060 powered laptop for less than AU$1,500

Dell is currently flogging its G7 17 gaming laptop on eBay for well below the usual asking price. The 17 inch laptop boasts an RTX 2060, an i7-9750H and 16GB RAM, as well as a 256GB SSD. Usually you'd pay AU$2,599, but it's currently discounted to AU$1,869. It gets better, though: If you apply the coupon code PDELLSAVE, you'll get an additional 20 percent off, bringing the price down to a quite incredible AU$1,495.

Stock is obviously limited, so if you're in the market for an RTX laptop for less than AU$1,500 – not something you're likely to find very often – it'll be well worth jumping on this.

There's also a G7 17 with better specs than that. Normally you'd pay AU$3,000 for a G7 17 with an RTX 2070, i7-9750H and 16GB RAM, but it's also available for AU$1,759 – but only if you apply the PDELLSAVE coupon code.

Cheers, Ozbargain.

