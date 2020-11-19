Who should you choose as ealdorman in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Where the Stone Falls quest?

If you're playing the AC Valhalla Where the Stone Falls quest, you may be stuck trying to figure out who would be the best ealdorman to vote for. There are three potential candidates and all have their merits so it's far from an easy decision.

The Where the Stone Falls quest is part of the Lincolnscire story arc and tasks you with helping the region vote in a new ealdorman. The choice is between Aelfgar and Hunwald, and the bishop Herefrith. But who should you vote for?

If you're worried about spoilers and don't want to know the outcome of this decision, click away now. But to find out who is the best ealdorman in the AC Valhalla Where the Stone Falls quest, read on below.

AC Valhalla Where the Stone Falls: Should you vote for Hunwald or Aelfgar?

As with some of the other decisions you've had to make in Valhalla, you'll get to walk around and talk to the candidates first before making your choice. They all seem okay, so who should you choose?

The safest option is to pick either Aelfgar or Hunwald as it turns out the Bishop Herefrith is, well, only a member of the Order of the damn Ancients. This isn't something you can figure out beforehand either and choosing the bishop means his identity won't be revealed immediately, though he will be found out soon enough and he won't stay ealdorman for too long.

Choosing either Aelfgar or Hunwald however will mean that Herefrith loses control and gets angry, revealing himself and his allegiance with the Order of the Ancients straightaway. After a skirmish, you'll be able to start tracking the bishop down to give him a taste of Viking Justice.