Ape Out, the jazz-and-violence ape escape game, is delayed to the end of the month

Ape Out, the vaguely Hotline Miami-like game about an ape who wants out, has been delayed slightly. In December of last year it was slated for release on February 7 of this year, but today publisher Devolver Digital said that the big monkey won't actually make the break until February 28.

It sounds like the delay is related primarily to the Switch version of the game. "Developers Gabe Cuzzillo, Matt Boch, and Bennett Foddy demand that all Ape Out enthusiasts get 60 frames in each glorious second of the game and Devolver Digital was helpless to stop their madness," the delays announcement says, and since the system requirements on PC are an Intel Core Duo, 4GB RAM, and Windows 7, I don't think it's likely that they're having too much trouble hitting that mark on reasonably up-to-date gaming rigs.

The good news is that the delay means I get to share another one of these ridiculous trailers that I enjoy so much, and that so nicely encapsulate the game: You are an ape, you want out, and you're going to mess up a lot of people on the way to the door. Your adorable, homicidal antics are accompanied by a frantic jazz beat—"a dynamic soundtrack of drums, cymbals, and decapitations"—generated by a "procedural music system." It's Whiplash King Kong.

It's still not available for pre-purchase on Steam, but when it is, it'll go for $15.