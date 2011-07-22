Popular

APB Reloaded open beta 2 live now

By

APB Reloaded

The APB Reloaded blog has news that the second open beta has launched alongside the 1.5.2 update that makes "the biggest changes to Missions, Matchmaking, Skill Rating and District Recommendation to date." The patch was delayed for several weeks while the changes were tested, but is ready to go. It's set to improve matchmaking within districts and improve network speeds. Check out the 1.5.2 update on the APB blog for more information. You can sign up, grab the client and dive into the open beta right here .

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments