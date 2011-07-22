APB Reloaded open beta 2 live now

The APB Reloaded blog has news that the second open beta has launched alongside the 1.5.2 update that makes "the biggest changes to Missions, Matchmaking, Skill Rating and District Recommendation to date." The patch was delayed for several weeks while the changes were tested, but is ready to go. It's set to improve matchmaking within districts and improve network speeds. Check out the 1.5.2 update on the APB blog for more information. You can sign up, grab the client and dive into the open beta right here .