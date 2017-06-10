Popular

Amazon may have briefly shown October release date for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

The listing on Amazon's German site has disappeared, but not before someone on NeoGAF grabbed a screencap.

Bethesda teased us with the title 'The New Colossus' way back at last year's E3, though a release date was blanked out in the DOS-style file listing. That release date may have been inadvertently revealed by Amazon Germany, at least briefly, as October 27. In what appears to be a screencap posted on NeoGAF by user chadskin, the now-removed store listing shows "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - Collector's Edition- [PC]" and the October 27 release date.

We'll see if Bethesda confirms the Wolfenstein sequel—they haven't formally announced it yet—and its release date during its press conference Sunday evening.

Thanks, Gamespot.

