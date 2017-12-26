Amazon drops Oculus Rift price down to $349, its lowest price ever

Amazon is selling the Oculus Rift and Touch controller bundle for an all time low price of $349 right now, putting it a nice $30 below Oculus's own pricing and matching Black Friday. Even crazier, Amazon UK has it for £349 as well—but is listing it on the UK side as a one day only Boxing Day deal.

If you've been holding out for a VR headset, specifically the Rift, now is the time to get it. Since its launch, the games library has expanded significantly, and Oculus recently launched its new Rift Core 2.0 beta, which revamps the entire VR interface experience.

Also, don't miss out on the other Boxing Day deals going live.