Amazon Big Smile Sale has some decent PC gaming bargains

Not content with Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, the Mid-Year Sale and more, Amazon has launched yet another sales event in Australia, and this time it's called the Amazon Big Smile Sale, for some reason.

Perhaps the name is a nod to the expression on Jeff Bezos' face when he sees yet another regional competitor crumble in the face of Amazon's global retail dominance. Or maybe it's a nod to our expressions when we nab a good deal. Who knows. Maybe they threw darts at a word board.

Thankfully there are some decent PC gaming discounts to be found in the Amazon Big Smile Sale. Amazon isn't the best place to shop for PC stuff in Australia, but if you're after a particular model of laptop, or a new monitor, have a peruse of the below.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16 | i7-11800H | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| AU$3,299 AU$2,474 (opens in new tab) (save AU$825)

A very well endowed gaming laptop with a form factor somewhere between 'just right' and 'ridiculously big'. In addition to the specs above you're getting a 16 inch 1080p screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync. It looks suave too, if that matters to you.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 17 | i7-11800H | RTX 3080 | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | AU$4,799 AU$3,599 (opens in new tab) (save AU$1,200)

An absolute beast of a laptop, with specs that should keep you gaming at good settings for years to come. In addition to the specs above, the 17.3 inch screen is QHD with a 165Hz refresh rate, which will look sharp and smooth as heck. Over a grand off this unit is a good time indeed.

(opens in new tab) Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series AU$209 AU$155 (opens in new tab) (save AU$54)

Corsair make good keyboards, so if you're after a small tenkeyless affair this K70 is well worth a look at this price. The aluminium frame feels bulletproof, the lights they do sparkle, and despite the small form factor it manages to fit all those media buttons.

(opens in new tab) Alienware 25 AW2521H gaming monitor | AU$699 AU$486.80 (opens in new tab) (save AU$212.20)

If you want to join the world of ridiculously fast refresh rates, this 240Hz 1080p monitor is well worth a look for AU$212.20 below the RRP. Features AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support, and the usual Alienware flair.