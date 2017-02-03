Alienware brings big streaming names to the PC Gamer Weekender

Another day, another fantastic announcement for this year’s PC Gamer Weekender—Alienware will be bringing along not just some of its fine hardware, but a selection of gaming’s great streamers too.

Thanks to our friends at Alienware—who will be involved in showing off their hardware alongside other treats through the weekend – you’ll be able to see how the professionals go about their business on the show floor itself.

The bevy of brilliant streamers joining us over the PC Gamer Weekender will be Sco., Djarii, Hotted and Suntouch, all of whom will be around the grounds undertaking different activities as things progress. You’ll be able to watch the streamers… well, stream from the show, and there will be the opportunity to meet and greet with the entertainers, and possibly even compete and play with them on Alienware’s stand.

Alienware’s streamers will be joined by many more games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.