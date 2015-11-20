Afro Samurai 2 removed from Steam, further episodes cancelled

If you've tried to purchase Afro Samurai 2: The Revenge of Kuma on Steam of late you might have noticed that you can't. That's despite the first episode of the serialised action game releasing back in September, with presumably more to come. It turns out there won't be more to come, because the studio responsible, Versus Evil, has deemed it no longer worth pursuing. Indeed, due to the poor response to the first episode, the game cannot be purchased at all.

In a candid interview with CGM, Versus Evil general manager Steve Escalante was unusually blunt about the game's reception. "The game was a failure," he said.

"We could not do, in good conscience, volume two and volume three. So we’ve begun the process – it’s been a long process to figure it out because Sony has never really had to do this in this way – but we’re returning all the money. So across the board we’re putting out an apology saying ‘sorry about this.’”

"If you look at the reviews, it wasn’t that the game was broken or buggy, people just didn’t like it,” he added.

He's referencing the PS4 edition of course, and that interview doesn't confirm that the same refund will apply to the Steam edition. Apart from the CGM interview, no announcements have been made on the game's Steam page, nor through the game's official social media channels. We'll let you know when we hear.