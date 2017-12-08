A Way Out, EA's co-op prison break game, has a new trailer and a release date

Electronic Arts announced at The Game Awards tonight that A Way Out, the two-player prison break escapade that's like a David Cage game, only co-op and good, will be out on March 23, 2018. A "friends pass free trial" version of the game will also be available that will make the entire co-op game available to play with a friend who owns the full version.

"The two main characters, Leo, who is cocky and quick to use force, and Vincent, who is controlled and calm, each come with their own history that players will discover as they play. The story is a genre-transcending narrative that’s meant to be played with someone you know," writer and director Josef Fares said.

"We developed the game to be experienced with a friend on the couch, but since that isn’t possible for everyone, those who download the friend’s pass free-trial will be able to play the entire game online with a friend who owns the full game and still get an awesome experience."

We got to play a short demo of A Way Out at E3 in June, and it seemed promising, although it was far too brief and early in the process to really make a judgment. Even so, it's definitely one to keep an eye on. More information about the game is up at EA.com.