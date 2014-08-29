A Voyeur For September becomes Super Meat Boy Forever at PAX

Remember A Voyeur For September ? You should. After all, it was only two weeks ago that Team Meat, the studio behind Super Meat Boy , released a bizarre teaser for the project, which it said would be revealed in full on August 29 at PAX. There was some speculation at the time that it might be a stealth game of some sort, but the big day is here and what we've actually got is an endless runner called Super Meat Boy Forever.

Endless runners are games in which you control a character or object that "runs" through a course filled with increasingly difficult obstacles, with the objective being simply to get as far as you possibly can. They're far more common on mobile devices than PCs, but there are a few choice titles available on our platform of choice, including Bit.Trip Runner 2 and Race the Sun .

And endless runner certainly isn't what I expected, and I suppose it's possible that A Voyeur For September could be something entirely separate. But as noticed by the sharp minds at Joystiq (and at least one of our forum users), A Voyeur For September is an anagram of Super Meat Boy Forever, and that makes it awfully difficult to come to any conclusion but that they are one and the same.

No details have been revealed and there's no release date beyond "when it's done," although as Joystiq's video demonstrates, it's obviously playable now. I'd expect to hear more about it not too long after PAX wraps up.