A Story About My Uncle is free in the Humble Store Winter Sale

A Story About My Uncle is a "non-violent, narrative-driven platformer" released in 2014, about a young boy who inherits his uncle's magical glove and uses it to embark upon an adventure through wondrous fantasy realms. It's "fast, fluid, and fun," we said in our 78% review, and it's also free for the next couple of days in the Humble Store Winter Sale.

The sale includes publisher-wide discounts from Sega, Bandai Namco, 2K Games, and Square Enix, markdowns on individual games, and daily "flash deals," today's being Human Fall Flat, which is on for $6. More than 4,000 games are on sale, so here are a few ideas to get you started: Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe is a nice pick up for $24 (70 percent off), Euro Truck Simulator 2: Gold Edition is $9 (70 percent off), and The Long Dark is $10 (66 percent off).

The Humble Store Winter Sale is live now and runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 24. A Story About My Uncle will be free until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 12, or while supplies last—and they're not kidding about that. Lego: The Hobbit went free on the Humble Store a few weeks ago, prior to its removal from digital platforms, and the supply of keys ran dry well before the giveaway was scheduled to end.