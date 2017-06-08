2K and Firaxis to present at the PC Gaming Show at E3

It's hard to believe that the PC Gaming Show is just a few days away, and this year we'll have an exciting new addition: 2K and Firaxis Games. The creators of Civilization 6 and other beloved PC strategy games will join the event next week to make a major new announcement exclusively at the PC Gaming Show.

Watch live at twitch.tv/pcgamer at 10 AM Pacific (1 PM Eastern/18:00 GMT) to see it first. We'll also be broadcasting the PC Gaming Show on our Facebook page, and—for the first time ever—in elegant 1080p/60 fps on the front page of Steam, if you don't like to stray too far from your game library.

June 12 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.➜ https://t.co/9LTRgZUs3i pic.twitter.com/UFkVfHgZ08June 8, 2017

Huh, that's interesting. See you on Monday!