Apex Legends 1.1 update is fixed and live, all player progress restored

Update: It turns out that when the 1.1 update went live, player records were moved to the wrong servers, which had no record of player "persistence." Because of that, it appeared that all progression had been lost. Fortunately, the fix was relatively easy: Move everyone back to the proper servers. (Obviously it was more complicated than a copy/paste but for those of us unfamiliar with the intricacies of large-scale server architecture, that's basically what happened.)

"Everything you've accomplished and bought in Apex up until the 1.1 Patch that went live at 10:00 PST today should be restored," Respawn said.

"Any in-game purchases and progress acquired during the time between 1.1 going live and the fix will be reverted - levels earned, items unlocked, packs opened, and spent currency. If you continued to play and didn't patch then this will not affect you. Any currency purchased, spent or not, will be carried back over to their original account state. i.e. - if you bought $20 worth of coins, and spent $18, then you’ll will get $20 after the fix."

Original story and 1.1 patch notes are below:

A new Apex Legends update went live today—about 45 minutes ago as I write this, in case you're curious—bringing with it some changes, some fixes, some secret anti-cheat improvements, and, finally, the ability the reconnect with the rando squad from your last match. Unfortunately, with the good news comes the bad: There is apparently an issue that's resetting the progress of some accounts, and Respawn recommends that players do not buy or craft anything until it's cleared up.

Until the issue has been resolved we recommend players do not buy or craft anything. We'll continue to provide updates, along with an ETA, as information comes in.April 3, 2019

As for the actual patch notes, I think the new "Last Squad" option is the big one for me. More than once I've finished a pickup match with friendly, easy-going, skilled players, and thought to myself, "I'd really like to play with them again—if only I could remember their names."

Following the update, buttons will appear on the lobby screen at the end of a match that will give you the ability to invite the players from your previous match into your squad. Invites can be sent separately, in case one of your rando squaddies was cool and the other was a jerk, and you can choose to opt out of the system entirely if you don't want to be bothered.

Here's the rest:

Quality of Life:

Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to running out of memory or CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

Stability fixes to all platforms.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match.

Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions:

Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability.

The Apex Legends 1.1 update is live now, and you'll need to download and install it through Origin before you can play. You may want to wait on that, though, given the current troubles: We'll let you know when Respawn sounds the all clear.