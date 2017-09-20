AOC launches a 144Hz 32-inch curved monitor with FreeSync support

AOC today expands its Agon line of monitors with a new AG322QCX model that offers a 32-inch panel with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time for $400. If you're of the mindset that bigger is better when it comes to displays, the AG322QCX has a lot going for it.

The new display features a 2560x1440 resolution with 300 nits brightness, 2000:1 contrast ratio, and 178-degree viewing angles (horizontal and vertical). It uses an MVA panel—these offer better color reproduction and viewing angles than TN panels, but some feel they're not quite as visually appealing as IPS panels.

AOC is balancing price and features with this model. While it sports a curved panel with an 1800R curvature, it lacks HDR support. AOC also chose to go with FreeSync support on this model rather than G-Sync.

The stand supports height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, and can route cables neatly down the display's spine. And for LAN party goers, there is a built-in handle, in case you want to roll into your friend's pad with a 32-inch display in tow.

AOC lists the AG322QCX's MSRP at $430, though Micro Center currently has it on sale for $400 (includes online orders).