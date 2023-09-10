And just like that, there's a Starfield mod that replaces all the cops in its first city with Star Wars Stormtroopers

New Atlantis needs a new kind of crime fighting force, one that specializes in telling people "Halt!" a lot while complaining about how hard it is to see out of their helmets. Soldiers who shoot first, and aren't able to ask questions later because they miss all their shots and their Sith overlords force choke them out for failure. That's right, modder kboykboy on the Starfield Nexus has turned the United Colonies' security force into Star Wars Stormtroopers.

Within a week of Starfield's launch we've already gotten bedrock, useful mods like Script Extender and a UI overhaul, but let's be real: we're all here for the shitposts. Kboykboy's Stormtroopers stand tall with all those weird flashlights people are churning out as an early example of the deluge of goofs we can expect from the Starfield Nexus.

I'm not clear on where kboykboy sourced the armor model from⁠—they just describe having created "an experimental mesh import tool" to get it in the game—but these Stormtroopers do look bafflingly good. There's a very believable sheen of weathered plastic (sorry, plastoid, not to be confused with plasteel) to them, as well as all the strange buttons and raised bits Imperial Command saw fit to adorn its standard-issue battle dress uniform with.

I like kboykboy's choice of faction here too, ⁠making the UCSEC guys into Stormtroopers as opposed to say, the Crimson Fleet. Sorry United Colonies fans, but even though they're all anodyne and polite, I'm getting major space fascist vibes from these space goofballs. I say that if the plastoid jackboot fits, wear it.

Kboykboy wants to introduce even more Star Wars stuff into Starfield like Rebel Alliance threads for Freestar Collective guys and Star Wars weapons, hence the project's rather ambitious title, Galactic Civil War Conversion. For now though, you can use the current build of the mod to give New Atlantis' public security a zesty Imperial makeover.