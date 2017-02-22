Amazon celebrates Harris poll rating by taking $8.63 off orders of $50

Amazon is stoked that for the second straight year it ranked number one in the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll, and that it's ranked in the top 10 for nine straight years. To celebrate, it's offering $8.63 off orders of $50 or more with coupon code BIGTHANKS.

Why is the discount precisely $8.63? Amazon scored a record high Reputation Quotient (RQ) of 86.27 in a poll of the 100 most visible companies. The celebratory discount is based off that score—$8.62, though in the fine print Amazon says it will round up the score so that the discount is actually $8.63.

"A huge thank you to customers—we're energized by this recognition and will keep working and inventing on your behalf," said Jeff Bezos, Amazon found and CEO. "And congratulations to all Amazonians—these accolades are a direct result of the whole team's obsession over customers, pioneering spirit, commitment to operation excellence, and willingness to lean into bold bets."

The Harris Poll surveys more than 23,000 people across the United States on six dimensions of corporate reputation—Emotional Appeal, Workplace Environment, Products and Services, Financial Performance, Vision and Leadership, and Social Responsibility. Amazon received an "excellent" rating (80 and above) in each category.

This is a good time to stock up on hardware for a new build or to grab that upgrade you've been debating. For anyone piecing together a new system, the smart play is to wait and see how Ryzen shakes out before making the plunge, but in the meantime it doesn't hurt to pick up complementary components, such as RAM, storage, power supply, graphics card, case, or whatever else is needed.

There is some fine print to digest. For example, the discount only applies to products sold by Amazon.com and does not apply to digital content, video games, or Amazon gift cards. You can read more of the terms and conditions here.

