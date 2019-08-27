A modder is remastering Red Dead Redemption on PC

Red Redemption 2 will probably appear on PC eventually (we keep telling ourselves), but what of its predecessor? There was a rumoured remake, but it was thin and quickly proved to be nonsense, and it's hard to imagine Rockstar making it a priority. There are always emulators, however, and one modder is looking to give the emulated version of the game a PC makeover.

Red Dead Redemption: Damned Enhancement Project is a work-in-progress modification of the Xbox 360 and PS3 versions of the game for the Xenia and RPCS3 emulators. It promises higher quality textures, improved UI elements, shader and model updates, along with better optimisation for the respective emulators.

At the moment, it's a one-person team, though GamingDamned is looking for people to lend a hand. Check out the the screenshots below to see how it's shaping up.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games/GamingDamned)

(Image credit: Rockstar Games/GamingDamned)

(Image credit: Rockstar Games/GamingDamned)

The project is still early days, however, with key things like models and textures still untouched. The V1 version of the mod, which is due out in December, features tweaks to clouds, fog, weather, lighting, while V2 is when the focus will apparently shift to models and textures.

The designer has some big ambitions, including ray tracing, though the emulators don't currently support it. They're likely going to need quite a few people to pitch in to make it a reality, but it still seems a bit more likely than an official PC remaster.

Cheers, DSOGaming.