Where to find Genshin Impact's Echoing Tales quest and Echoing Conch locations

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales is a limited time event that runs during the first half of the Genshin 1.6 update. It's a simple event where you'll gather Echoing Conches to exchange for rewards, such as Primogems and Talent level-up materials, but the biggest reason to complete Echoing Tales is getting one of the new outfits.

Gathering a set number of Echoing Conches earns you Barbara's Summertime Sparkle outfit for free, and it's the only way to obtain her new costume until after June 28. After that, the event ends, and the only way to get the outfit is buying it. This Echoing Tales guide means you don't have to worry about that, though.

Genshin Impact Echoing Tales overview

Echoing Tales unlocks as soon as the event begins, but you'll need to meet a few requirements first. Just like the Midsummer Island Adventure quest, you'll have to reach Adventure Rank 21 or higher, complete 'Song of the Dragon and Freedom,' and complete the first part of Klee's story quest, Trifolium. Trifolium's AR requirement is lowered to 21 for the event's duration.

How to Get Barbara Outfit in Genshin Impact

The conch quest takes place across the island chain. All you need to do is gather Echoing Conches when you see them on the beaches or elsewhere. You don’t have to find them all to get the Barbara outfit, but it's worth collecting them anyway for the level-up materials and enhancement ores.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Echoing Conch Locations

Echoing Conches are scattered around the islands. However, they're easy to find thanks to new map markers indicating where they are, similar to other gathering point and Anemoculus/Geoculus markers.

You can't access the island or gather Echoing Conches after June 28. However, you will be able to purchase the Barbara outfit for 1,680 Genesis Crystals (approximately $25) after the event ends.

Echoing Tales Rewards

4 Echoing Conches:

60 Primogems

30,000 Mora

2 Guide to Freedom

8 Echoing Conches:

60 Primogems

30,000 Mora

2 Guide to Resistance

12 Echoing Conches:

60 Primogems

30,000 Mora

2 Guide to Ballad

(Image credit: miHoYo)

24 Echoing Conches:

New Barbara outfit

60 Primogems

30,000 Mora

2 Guide to Gold

28 Echoing Conches:

30,000 Mora

10 Hero's Wit

10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

32 Echoing Conches: