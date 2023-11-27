13 of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals that are still live

Should you be in need of a gaming laptop this year, but somehow remain empty-lapped after the Black Friday bonanza, don't fret. There are still plenty of gaming laptop deals to be had over Cyber Monday. That even includes gaming laptops with current-gen CPUs and GPUs. Sometimes both, if you're lucky.

This Cyber Monday, you could see yourself bagging an RTX 40-series gaming machine with enough clout to break through into the Borderworld and drag Half Life 3 kicking and screaming into existence. Failing that, you could at the very least end up with a portable gaming machine that doesn't look like Knight Rider or some squashed Gundam reject, but instead rocks the kind of sleek aesthetic even a Bond villain would be jealous of. Imagine finding a machine with more RAM than even a hundred Chrome tabs could eat up.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals all the way through.

All things are possible in the glowing RGB light of Cyber Monday's dawn. I've made sure to include something from every power level here, in case you've realised you don't need 140 frames per second at all times. This is a particularly great time to bag an older model, as many are going for deep discounts. It's unlikely these deals will stick around as Cyber Week rounds out, though, so don't wait too long to grab one.

1. Gigabyte G5 | Core i7 12650H | RTX 4060 | 8GB DDR5-4800 | 512GB SSD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,099.99 $749.99 at Newegg (save $350)

This is a lot of laptop for not very much money. To start with, you're getting a 10-core, 16-thread CPU that will easily cope with pretty much any game you throw at it. There's an RTX 4060 graphics chip too, that supports DLSS upscaling and frame generation. The main caveats here are that storage is a bit disappointing, so you'll probably want to upgrade it at some point with a large SSD, and 8GB of RAM isn't enough for gaming these days. However, with 16GB of RAM available for under $30 this shouldn't be too much of an issue to upgrade. For portable gaming and school work, even out of the box this Gigabyte G5 laptop will keep you and your wallet happy. Price check: Best Buy $1099.99 (16GB version) | Amazon $1,149 (16GB version)

2. Lenovo Legion 5 | RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 7 7735H | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | 15-inch | 2160 x 1350 | 165Hz | $999.99 $869.99 at Walmart (save $130)

We've become big fans of Lenovo laptops here at PC Gamer this generation, and this particular budget machine is ticking a lot of boxes. For an RTX 4060 laptop it has to be under $1,000, and you also get a better than average screen, though I'm a little confused over Walmart's listing of it as 2160 x 1350 when Lenovo itself claims a 1440p panel. That 512GB SSD, however, is disappointing, even in a budget laptop, but is a cheap and easy issue to fix if it becomes annoying down the line. Price check: Amazon $1,224.99 | Newegg $969.99

3. Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $1,399.99 $979.99 at Best Buy (save $420)

The sub-$1,000 RTX 4070 laptop is back! The TUF range of laptops from Asus is its more value-oriented range, but they're still solid machines and when they're this price, with this level of spec, they're hard to ignore. This is the cheapest I've seen an RTX 4070 laptop on sale for, and your only real compromise is the last-gen CPU and memory combo... which isn't much of a compromise for a gaming laptop. Price check: Amazon $1,228.90

4. MSI Katana 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13620H | 15-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5-4000 | 1TB SSD | $1,379.99 $1,199 at Newegg (save $179)

It doesn't have the highest possible spec for an RTX 4070 GPU at 105W. But this is still a pretty appealing overall package for the money. It also sports the latest 13th Gen Intel CPUs, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD and 16GB of RAM. Price check: Amazon $1,199.99

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 4060 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14 (see our review): a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around—no-nonsense specs in a delightful package. This is the latest version with the RTX 40-series GPUs and is a very smart package. Not the most affordable RTX 4060 machine by any stretch, but still a good deal for this delightful little laptop. Price check: Newegg $1,764.99

6. Alienware x14 R2 | 14-inch | QHD+ 165Hz | RTX 4060 |Core i7 13620H | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB | $1,899.99 $1,399.99 at Alienware (save $500)

The world's thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop they say. It's certainly far cheaper than Razer's 14-inch Blade, with comes in $600 higher with the same GPU. A very slick little machine for portable gaming action.

7. Asus TUF A17 | Nvidia RTX 4070 | AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $1,799.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $400)

If you're after a large-screen laptop for school with a little triple-A gaming on the side, the TUF A17 will certainly deliver. It's only a 1080p panel, which is a bit of a shame, but its RTX 4070 will run pretty much everything at that resolution. It also has an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen CPU that sports the 780M integrated graphics. That's the same as in all the latest handhelds so it can give decent gaming performance on the go and should offer more gaming battery life than running on the RTX 4070 when away from a plug socket.

8. Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,899.99 $1,199.99 at B&H Photo (save $700)

We're big fans of the latest Acer Predator laptop (read our review of the RTX 4080 version) and this RTX 4070 machine has got a lot about it, too. The Core i7 13700HX CPU is ostensibly an eight-core chip with E-core benefits. That means you get 16 full power processing threads, and a further eight cores to take it up to a total of 24 threads. For a $1,400 laptop that's pretty tasty. It's also sporting some speedy DDR5 memory, a full 1TB SSD and a 500nit IPS display with a 2560 x 1600 native resolution. Sadly, it's not the Mini-LED version in the top Helios 16 models, but it's still a bright, colorful screen. Price check: Amazon $1,499.99 | Newegg $1,499.99

9. MSI Pulse 15 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i9 13900H | 32GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | 1440p | 165Hz | $1,899 $1,599 at Newegg (save $300)

It's not a huge saving but this laptop offers a higher-spec CPU, bigger screen, and more RAM than most you'll find cheaper with an RTX 4070. If you're after a laptop that can deliver for work, creative pursuits, and gaming, this will be a better fit for it.



Price check: Walmart $1,599 | Amazon $1,599

10. MSI Vector | RTX 4080 | Intel Core i9 12900HX | 16GB DDR5-4800 | 1TB SSD | 1200p | 144Hz | $2,099 $1,599 at Newegg (save $500)

This is the most affordable RTX 4080-based gaming laptop I've found, possibly at any time this year. It's not some hobbled GPU implementation either, using a 175W design of the graphics card to give you the full gaming performance. It's certainly not the most beautiful laptop you will see, nor the slimmest (though that helps keep it cool), and I'd rather a higher refresh rate panel and a bit more RAM, but it's a great price for an otherwise high-spec gaming machine. Price check: Amazon $2,091.05

11. Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB NVMe SSD | $3,499.99 $1,799.99 at Razer (save $1,600)

This is last year's model with the bigger chin and RTX 30 graphics. But the latest Razer 14 with an RTX 4060, which is comfortably slower than the RTX 3080 Ti in this model, goes for $2,399. So, if you're feeling Razer's smallest gaming laptop, this deal is. definitely worth considering. Price check: Amazon $1,799.99 (out of stock)

12. Acer Predator Helios 16 | GeForce RTX 4080 | Core i9 13900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240Hz IPS | 32GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $2,499.99 $1,799.99 at B&H Photo (save $700)

This is the best Acer gaming laptop we've ever tested (check out our review) and we love this 16-inch form factor. The screen in this $1,800 version doesn't seem to be the same gorgeous Mini-LED panel, but it's still a fast 240Hz IPS display. You also get that RTX 4080 mobile GPU, which is able to keep pace with most RTX 4090 laptops, as well as a surfeit of memory and Intel CPU cores. This is monster of a machine that will deliver on anything you throw at it, from games to serious rendering. Price check: Newegg $2,399 | Amazon $2,349.99