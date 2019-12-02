The premium HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headset is $70-off at Walmart right now

Hopefully, you didn't spend all your cash this weekend with all the incredible Black Friday deals because there are some worthy Cyber Monday offers to choose from too. Walmart has got a great deal on the HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headset, which is 35 percent off, bringing the price down to $129.99. This makes it the lowest price we have seen for this killer gaming headset with Bluetooth wireless. Unfortunately, the sale is on the black model and not the flashy Rose Gold color that HyperX recently released. HyperX headphones regularly make our best gaming headset lists every year, so we always get excited whenever we see price drops.

The lightweight headset HyperX uses custom 40mm dual-chamber drivers to minimize distortion and has a frequency response range of 10Hz to 40Khz for great bassy sound. There's even a decent detachable microphone for online play.

In our HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headset review, we enjoyed the Cloud Mix's excellent audio, flexibility, and comfort. The HyperX Cloud Mix has a lightweight aluminum frame and big ear cups that make them a comfy fit even on the biggest of heads. These cans have Bluetooth too, so you can easily use these with your phone since the built-in mic works great on phone calls.

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between.

