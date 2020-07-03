This compact PC case comes with high-end water cooling built-in

This M-ATX PC case is equipped with a custom, adjustable liquid cooling loop, and it's available to purchase right now. Coming from Zadak, the MOAB II offers a pre-configured water block for your CPU, meaning you don't have to spend hours fiddling with tubing to reach cooling nirvana.

As someone that's spent a good amount of time constructing a custom liquid-cooled PC, and documenting it for your reading pleasure, I can confirm that the idea of doing such a build within the confined space of a M-ATX case is the thing of nightmares.

So perhaps the MOAB II, with its integrated aluminium distro plate and shiftable water block, is just the ticket.

The ARGB aluminium water block is amiable to many a CPU and motherboard—most M-ATX motherboards on the market, according to Zadak. However, the case specifications do name a few motherboards are guaranteed to be a great fit. You can find the full list below.

Intel:

ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING

Gigabyte Z490M

ASRock Z490M Pro4

ROG MAXIMUS XI GENE

Gigabyte B360M AORUS GAMING 3

Gigabyte B360M AORUS PRO

MSI MAG Z390M MORTAR

AMD:

Gigabyte B450M GAMING

Gigabyte B450 AORUS M

As the cooler and 240mm radiator is of an all-aluminium construction, you'll want to make sure not to mix metals with any further liquid cooling components, should you have any plans to augment it further.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zadak) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Zadak) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Zadak)

The MOAB II comes only in an industrial and semi-futuristic style, and supports most graphics cards up to 280mm in length. The look is completed by a small digital display that monitors the water temperature in real-time and a thin strip of addressable RGB lighting that surrounds the base of the case.

Oh, did I forget to mention the capacitive touch power on/off switch? The MOAB II is extra in more ways than one.

The MOAB II launched last month, but you may have to wait a little longer for availability in your region as we've not spotted too many retailer listings for it so far.