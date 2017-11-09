You can turn into a bush in Fortnite Battle Royale now, and it's as stupid as it is incredible

Pictured: bush

A recent update to Fornite Battle Royale introduces a new potion that turns the player into a bush, and it's completely uprooted the meta. Based on a short search for good bush clips, I fear Fortnite Battle Royale is going to pull me back in, morphing into some weird combination of PUBG with the goofy toolset of Team Fortress 2. Hell, earlier this week we were marveling at players surfing on pumpkin rockets , but now you can be a bush that shoots a pumpkin.

Observe:

If the pumpkin doesn't take 'em by surprise, confuse their aim with your leafy, spherical shape.

Absolutely bushwhacked. You can turn into a bush by finding the potion in chests and supply drops throughout the arena. I dig it as a unique layer of subterfuge that works especially well with Fortnite's simpler visual style, a battle royale scale take on Dark Souls' best Chameleon spell hijinks .

Clever bush-movement could make for some really stupid and exciting showdowns. Without vehicles, bush-play also gives you something else to look for (and worry about) on the horizon, especially because players are so easy to spot at a distance with Fortnite's simple style. I'm looking forward to the inevitable bushes-only mode. But while we wait, at least we know one thing.

Fortnite Battle Royale is good now.