You can still grab these sub-$99 Prime Day PC gaming deals now

So you might be wondering what's on sale during Prime Day 2020 that comes in under $100—that's why you're here, right? We've been tirelessly scouring the web for genuinely great products that PC gamers will be proud to own, and have collated all our favorite $99-or-under deals below.

There's plenty going for under a ton, too. Perfect example: there's seemingly never been a better time to pick up solid state storage. From Crucial's 1TB SATA to the 500GB WD Black SN750, you could be blasting through loading screens in a flash with very little in the way of down payment.

You could also be gaming in style with one of the many gaming headsets or keyboards available for less than $99. That includes kit from Corsair and Razer, two premium peripheral brands.

PC Gamer Magazine subscription | Save up to 87%!

PC Gamer Magazine subscription | Save up to 87%!

You can save up to 87% off a full PC Gamer magazine subscription right now, and there's a Prime Day offer which will net you a further discount if you spend $10 with the code 'SAVE15'.

CableCreation CAT 5e Ethernet Cable | 100ft. | $20.99 $16.79 at Amazon

CableCreation CAT 5e Ethernet Cable | 100ft. | $20.99 $16.79 at Amazon

Stuck on Wi-Fi for gaming? This 100ft Ethernet cable is sure to get your gaming PC hooked up with a stable and speedy connection to your router. Just try and avoid creating a trip hazard.

Xbox One Controller battery pack | $21.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Xbox One Controller battery pack | $21.99 $15.99 at Amazon

The Xbox one controller is one of our top picks for the best controller for PC gaming, but it also runs on AA batteries. While that's great for longevity, sometimes the simplicity of a battery pack is best.

PC Gaming headset hook for desks | $14.99 $8.49 at Amazon

PC Gaming headset hook for desks | $14.99 $8.49 at Amazon

There's no use getting all the RGB lights in the world only for them to illuminate a mess of peripherals. Tidy that damned desktop with this handy headset hook.

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One (and PC) | $28.99 $16.99 at Amazon

PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox One (and PC) | $28.99 $16.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap and easy alternative to the official Xbox gear or Elite controller on PC, the PowerA is now discounted by up to 41% for a limited time.

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA SSD | $114.99 $91.99 at Amazon

Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA SSD | $114.99 $91.99 at Amazon

If you're new to this PC gaming... game, then you won't remember the days when 1TB of solid state was a lot of money. This Crucial MX500 1TB for under $100 is a sign of the times.

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB SATA SSD | $108.85 $87.99 at Amazon

SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB SATA SSD | $108.85 $87.99 at Amazon

The SanDisk SSD Plus is a great little storage drive to expand your gaming PC's capacity. We'd recommend a faster NVMe drive as a boot drive, if you can, but this offers cheap and reliable storage for everything else.

WD Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD | $79.99 $62.99 at Amazon

WD Black SN750 500GB NVMe SSD | $79.99 $62.99 at Amazon

Now we're talking, a real gaming drive for real gamers. With great PCIe 3.0 read and write speeds, the SN750 is a great pick for a boot and main storage drive, and it's 38% off right now. Unfortunately the larger capacities are sold out, but the 500GB version is still a good deal.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

A slight step up on the Kraken X, the Kraken Gaming Headset offers exactly what you need for long gaming sessions and nothing more. Plus you have a choice of two colours at the cheaper price: black or green.

Corsair Void Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Corsair Void Elite Surround Premium Gaming Headset | $79.99 $54.99 at Amazon

A versatile wired headset that works with pretty much every gaming device you could hope for, while also offering 7.1 surround sound on PC.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Same headset, more personality. Well better catered to show-offs, at least. The same fundamental gaming headset as the Razer Kraken in green or black, for a little bit more you can choose white or, even better, bright pink.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Headset| $99.99 $47.49 at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Headset| $99.99 $47.49 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition is another great gaming headset, although this time comes with on-the-fly in-line controls for mute, volume, game/chat balance, and more.

Razer DeathAdder v2 | $69.99 $55.99

Razer DeathAdder v2 | $69.99 $55.99

This impressive pro peripheral takes point on our list of best gaming mice. It was already a bargain but now Amazon have taken it down by 20% its at its cheapest price to date. Certainly worth a look.

Razer Naga Trinity Wired MMO | $89.99 $59.99

Razer Naga Trinity Wired MMO | $89.99 $59.99

We've logged it as the best MMO gaming mouse around, and its just gotten a 40% price drop. It's highly customisable with an array of side panels, which makes it a dream for MMO players who want their quickbar on super easy access.

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL | $139.99 $69.99

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 TKL | $139.99 $69.99

For something a little more compact but with all the bite. With options for green, orange or yellow switches, you might be inclined toward the Tenkeyless version of the BlackWidow—now cheaper than ever.