You can now pet Geralt's horse in The Witcher 3, and it's about time

The Witcher 3's free next-gen patch is out now, and it brings an awful lot to the game in the way of dramatically enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, additional content, and bug fixes. The most important change, though, doesn't appear in the patch notes (opens in new tab). You can now pet Roach.

I first heard about this vital change from Witcher fan Neon Knight (opens in new tab), who posted an "important Witcher 3 PSA" on Twitter. To be certain I wasn't falling victim to a prankster with animation software and an abundance of free time, I reached out to CD Projekt, who confirmed that, yes indeed, this is a new and official addition in the update. CD Projekt global PR director Radek Grabowski even shared his own clip of Geralt's new affection in action, noting how Roach demonstrates her appreciation in response.

The new move comes as a surprise not just because it's not listed in the patch notes, but because there's no in-game prompt for it either. To make it happen, you have to press and hold the jump button while you approach Roach. I expect we'll all be making it happen quite a bit over the next few days. It's a nice touch.

