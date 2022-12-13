How to unlock the wrinkly testicle Nilfgaard armor in The Witcher 3

If you really like the wrinkly testicle Nilfgaard armor from The Witcher TV series, then do I have a treat for you. As part of The Witcher 3: Complete Edition, you'll get the option to switch from the traditional Nilfgaard armor to the god-awful wrinkly version . Don't get me wrong, it looks exactly as it should—uncomfortable and ugly—so at least they got that right.

Alongside this strange new Nilfgaardian look, you'll also get alternative outfits for Yen, Ciri, Triss, and Dandelion. Here's how to unlock the new armor and more.

How to unlock The Witcher series Nilfgaard armor

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: CDPR) (Image credit: CDPR) (Image credit: CDPR)

First things first: let the Complete Edition download and install in its entirety before you try anything. Don't jump in at 'ready to play' like I did because all that extra good stuff won't have finished downloading yet and you'll just be trawling menus gormlessly. Once the game has finished installing, there will be alternative looks for Ciri, Yennefer, Triss and, of course, the Nilfgaardian army. From here, load up the game and stop at the main menu.

If you open up the Gameplay menu, scroll right to the bottom to find the toggles for the alternative outfits. If you're ready for the Nilfgaards to switch from vaguely threatening to hilariously ball-like, toggle the switch to On. Now, every Nilfgaardian except old Emyhr himself will don the ugly new armor, including the pointy little helmets. Have fun using the new photo mode to capture it in all its glory. Even the Nilfgaardian who looks like Sean Bean can't escape the hideous armor.