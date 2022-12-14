How to enable cross-platform progression for The Witcher 3: Complete Edition

If you already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, then you'll get the new Complete Editon next-gen update free of charge. Another bit of good news is: you can take your saves with you thanks to the new cross-platform progression system. Unfortunately, some players—including me—are getting error messages when trying to connect their PSN accounts to GOG Galaxy, but Xbox, Nintendo and Steam accounts seem to be working fine. So, let's take a look at what you need to do to enable cross-platform progression.

How to transfer The Witcher 3 saves

First off, if you want to play on PC and via GOG, you need to download and install GOG Galaxy (opens in new tab). Once you've done that, here's what you need to do to link accounts:

Click on the cog in the top left of the window and hover over the section to add games and friends.

Select the 'connect gaming accounts' option and you'll be able to link your accounts.

You can search the community integrations section for Steam and PlayStation Network.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: GOG) (Image credit: CDPR) (Image credit: CDPR)

From there, you just need to sign into your chosen account to link them together. On consoles, you'll need to let the upgrade download fully before logging into the game and heading to the Load Game menu. Once there, you can press L2/left trigger to access cross-progression, and you'll have a QR code to scan/weblink to enter that will link your console account to your GOG account.

Once that's done, you'll be able to access your previous saves on your console via the cloud. Now you can transfer saves from different consoles, from console to PC, PC to PC, and PC to console.

If you're just getting started with The Witcher 3, you can check out our guides on how to unlock the Netflix series' Nilfgaard armor (opens in new tab) and Henry Cavill's Witcher armor (opens in new tab). Good luck on the path!

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that PC to console saves were not possible. It is possible to play PC saves on your console.