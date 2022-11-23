You can get something badass for your PC setup for $100 or less this Black Friday

Finding the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) has never been easy, what with the sheer volume of deals flying around, switching their prices back and forth, and retailers pushing the dreaded false deal. It's particularly difficult when you've set yourself a budget of $100, but we want to make sure your hard earned cash is well spent.

Thankfully, we've spotted a good number of deals coming in at under that price cap, so you can keep a weather eye on your spending, while still bagging some of the best prices around.

There have, historically, been a bunch of upgrades you can make to your gaming PC on the cheap, but the pool of potential gets a heck of a lot deeper over the sales period. In it, more Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals (opens in new tab) than you could shake a stick at.

Black Friday gaming keyboard deals under $100

Many are tenkeyless or 60% keyboards, but you can find the odd full size gaming keyboard for under $100 right now. The wireless, compact Keychron K4 just sneaks in at $99.99 (opens in new tab), which might tickle your fancy if you're one for brown key switches.

(opens in new tab) Logitech G413 TKL SE | Tenkeyless | Mechanical cross stem switch (tactile) | White LED lighting | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (save $20) (opens in new tab)

If you want a cheap mechanical keyboard, you're likely looking at a board with a smaller footprint than your standard key layout, such as this tenkeyless design. If you're gaming on the thing, it's certainly not bad and acts as a solid space-saver. However, it might not suffice for busy office life if you use the numpad a lot right now. This also forgoes RGB lighting or any fancy features like that. However, it's not a bad mechanical on a membrane budget.

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition | Linear Optical switch | Tenkeyless | $129.99 $77.99 at Razer (save $52) (opens in new tab)

We like the Razer Huntsman plenty, but what about its little sibling, the Tournament Edition? Well, clearly we like that, too. In fact, tenkeyless keyboards are some of our favourites for gaming, and this one offers all you need with in-your-face green keycaps to boot.

(opens in new tab) Keychron K4 Wireless | Compact full-size | Gateron Brown switch (tactile) | $104.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $5) (opens in new tab)

Not a massive saving on this keyboard, but seeing as we were so impressed with the Keychron we reviewed, the Keychron K2 Version 2 (opens in new tab), we thought even a $15 discount would be worth highlighting on this model. This is a wireless keyboard with both 2.4 and Bluetooth connectivity, and you can plug it in via USB Type-C, so it's good for pretty much any situation.

Black Friday gaming mouse deals under $100

As for mice, the prices vary wildly. There's the Logitech G305 Lightspeed for just $39.99 (opens in new tab) at the lower end, or an entire Razer bundle including our favourite gaming mouse, the DeathAdder V2, along with a BlackShark V2 X gaming headset and Gigantus V2 mousepad, for just $67.99. That's down from $149.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Logitech G305 Lightspeed | 12,000 DPI | Wireless | 250h Battery Life | 6 Programmable Buttons $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

(opens in new tab)A great travel mouse, the G305 is on the smaller side but still packs some impressive specs, with Logitech's fantastic Hero sensor and weeks or months of battery life on one AA battery. And it comes in fun colors!

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero | 25,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | $49.99 $34.99 at Target (save $15) (opens in new tab)

It's not the biggest saving, but it does mean that this Logitech classic of a gaming mouse is now available for less than $40, which feels like a bargain. The angular shape might put you off initially, but it's super comfortable in the hand, and the Logitech Hero sensor is one of the best around.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Prime | 18,000 DPI | 80g | $129.99 $90.99 at Amazon (Save $39) (opens in new tab)

It's not a huge saving on this wireless rodent, but for the competitive prowess it exhibits, it's certainly worth a look. The TrueMove Pro sensor is great, and it's nice and light for FPS players looking to fling it around the mouse pad.

(opens in new tab) Razer Battle Bundle | DeathAdder V2 | BlackShark V2 X | Gigantus V2 | $149.99 $67.99 at Best Buy (save $82) (opens in new tab)

This is a great saving on a decent bundle of Razer's peripherals. The DeathAdder V2, in particular, has sat at the top of our best gaming mouse guide for a long time now, and the headset is a solid budget offering too. Throw in the mouse mat as well, and you've got a great bundle that's enjoying a healthy $80 saving right now.

(opens in new tab) Razer Viper Ultimate| Wireless | 20,000 DPI |8 buttons | RGB lighting | 74g | $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon (save $75) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Viper Ultimate is a speedy little rodent that isn't just lightweight but has an impressive battery life of about 70 hours. On top of that, it has its own discreet charging dock, which is neat.

Black Friday gaming headset deals under $100

On the other hand, a gaming headset is one thing every gamer needs. Something that can handle the sound of warfare, as well as the sweetest tunage. There are plenty of those around too, including one of our favorite headsets of all time, the HyperX Cloud Alpha that's going for $54.99 (opens in new tab) right now, as opposed to its usual $99.99. There's even the wireless Razer Quartz Barracuda X for $56.60 (opens in new tab) those who prefer to be able to get up and move around, and who suffer from a slight obsession with pink.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Cloud Alpha | 50mm drivers | 13Hz–27,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired | $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon (save $45) (opens in new tab)

A headset that we've loved for many years and still sits second on our best gaming headsets list (opens in new tab), and at a very reasonable price considering the fantastic sound you'll get out of these babies. It may not be wireless, but you get a detachable mic and no software to worry about ruining your experience, unlike with, say, a Razer headset.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X | 40mm drivers | 20–20,000Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | $99.99 $56.60 at Amazon (save $43.39) (opens in new tab)

The Quartz pink version of the Razer Barracuda's here, they're loud in sound and in style. This headset sounds great, and it's multiplatform with a good battery life to boot. Not the longest battery by any stretch but long enough to wear all day. Plus it's super comfy, and they do come in black too, so don't fret if pink isn't your color.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken Ultimate | 50mm drivers | 20–28,000Hz | Closed-back | Wired (3.5mm) | $129.99 $64.99 at Best Buy (save $65) (opens in new tab)

If you love the look and design of the Kraken but wish it had a little oompf. The Kraken Ultimate might be more up your alley. It offers THX spatial audio and better bass than its cheaper, greener base Kraken.

Black Friday microphone deals under $100

Of course, there's always the option to nab a professional sounding mic for streaming, recording ASMR, or just chatting to friends without sounding like you're inside a tin can. Now might be the time, with the Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ at $79 (opens in new tab), and the Blue Yeti Nano down to $69.99 (opens in new tab). That even leaves a little money left over for something else to round off your setup.

(opens in new tab) Audio-Technica AT2020USB+ | USB | Cardioid | Condenser | $118.67 $79 at B&H (save $39.67) (opens in new tab)

The AT2020USB+ is a solid jack-of-all-trades microphone that isn't too flashy but gets the job done. At $80, it's a good entry-level podcasting microphone though you should invest in a boom arm since the included mic stand isn't as sturdy as we'd like.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti Nano USB Streaming Microphone | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This excellent, easy-to-use entry-level microphone has the size and sound you want if you're a streamer low on cash. As budget microphones go, the Nano has more features than the competition.

Black Friday SSD deals under $100

Aside from peripherals, a Black Friday SSD deal (opens in new tab) will net you one of the best internal PC upgrades you can make today for under $100. Not only are they cheap, they're also super easy to plug and play—that's assuming you have a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard. Do check the spec before making a purchase, and if you're planning move Windows boot drive (opens in new tab) do so with caution. We don't want you losing all your settings and apps, now.

(opens in new tab) WD Black SN770 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 5,150MB/s reads | 4,900MB/s writes | $129.99 $98.32 at Amazon (save $31.67) (opens in new tab)

It may not match the peak performance of the pricier SN850, but this is a great budget option. And a good shout for anyone still stuck on a PCIe 3.0 motherboard but with a yearning for an upgrade soonish. It's a DRAM-less option, but the underlying performance is strong enough for most tasks.

(opens in new tab) PNY XLR8 CS3140 | 1TB | PCIe 4.0 | 7,500MB/s read | 5,650MB/s writes | $229.99 $99.99 at Newegg (save $130) (opens in new tab)

PNY has got an impressive little NVMe 1TB on sale for $100. It's a solid drive that can also be used inside a PlayStation 5 for an easy storage upgrade. If you got some extra spending cash, there's a 2TB version of the drive with a heatsink on sale for only $270 (opens in new tab). Either way, you won't be disappointed.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 Pro| 500GB | PCIe 4.0 | 3,500 MB/s reads | 3,400 MB/s writes | $139.99 $93.54 at Amazon (save $44.49) (opens in new tab)

For just under $100, you can bag a fast PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. That's not bad for a boot drive and a few good games. You would have to be a Samsung fan to pick this over the WD Black SN770, but if that goes out of stock, the Samsung 980 Pro is a great backup, especially with write speeds like that. Back up. See, SSD deals with humor; we've got it all.

Black Friday RAM deals under $100

You could even grab yourself some RAM—another simple-as-anything upgrade. Imagine bolstering your productivity with 32GB of speedy DDR4-3200 RAM for under $70 even. The Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan at $69.99 (opens in new tab) below delivers just that, and for a nifty $15 less than expected.

And if you're an AMD user who has been banging on about upgrading to 16GB for ages but just haven't gotten around to it, now might be the time with the PNY XLR8 Gaming now at $49.99 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan | DDR4 | 32GB (2x16GB) | 3,200MHz | CL16 | $84.99 $69.99 at Newegg (save $15) (opens in new tab)

Sometimes a deal pops up that makes us audibly gasp. This is such a deal. RAM prices have been dropping for a long time now, but to pick up 32GB of RAM for $70 is absolutely wild. This is a good kit, too, with latency down at a low of 16. This will work a treat for both an AMD or Intel build, and for only $20 more than a 16GB kit.