You can change the look of your Baldur's Gate 3 dice with an easy-to-miss setting

It's easy to miss even important details in Baldur's Gate 3—people go dozens of hours without realizing you can move objects—so I'm sure I'm not the only one who didn't notice this little cosmetic option right away: You can change the look of your dice.

The setting appears in the lower left-hand corner of the screen during skill checks: a little circular button begging not to be noticed. There are only two options besides the default Scuffed Metal dice: Behir Blue, and if you have the Digital Deluxe upgrade, Dragonflame Red, which features developer Larian Studios' logo on the 20 side and a mind flayer head on the 1.

It's a little weird that there aren't more dice options given that the effort was made to make them customizable in the first place, but modders have taken up the task of adding more: Dice Set Expansion adds 14 dice color schemes, and Custom Dice adds 18 more. The Dice Set Expansion mod is set up for use with the Baldur's Gate 3 mod manager, whereas the Custom Dice mod uses a simpler, less elegant install method: You just drop the folder for the dice you want in your Baldur's Gate 3 data directory, and it replaces the default Scuffed Metal.

Baldur's Gate 3 modders only just started tinkering with the full game, so I'm sure we'll see lots more dice mods, and mods for everything. Morgan recently pointed out an attempt to make lone wolf runs more viable, for instance, and lacking a dev console, Chris has been finding mods that are more-or-less Baldur's Gate 3 cheats.