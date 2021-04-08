You can buy this gaming PC with a GeForce RTX 3070 for under $1,600

The frustrating GPU shortage continues to linger on, though if you're happy to buy a complete PC, that does make it a little easier to grab yourself one of the best graphics cards from AMD or Nvidia. Such is the case with Lenovo's Legion Tower 5i. It's a mid-tower desktop with a GeForce RTX 3070 sitting pretty inside, and you can buy it for $1,567.49 right now.

That's the price after applying coupon code EXTRAFIVE at checkout. Note that it must be entered in all caps. If you do that, it drops the price down from $1,649.99, for what amounts to a fast PC without any obvious weak points.

Ready for ray-traced gaming Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | Core i7 10700 | GeForce RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $1,649.99 $1,567.49 at Lenovo (save $82.50)

This is a fast gaming PC with one of the most elusive GPUs around, the GeForce RTX 3070. It's a solid config from top to bottom, without nothing in dire need of an upgrade right off the bat. Be sure to use promo code EXTRAFIVE (all caps) at checkout.View Deal

The main selling point is obviously the GeForce RTX 3070, but this config also touts an Intel Core i7 10700 CPU. Yes, that's now a last-gen part (Comet Lake), but it's still an excellent slice of gaming silicon, with an eight-core/16-thread design clocked at 2.9GHz to 4.8GHz, and 16MB of L3 cache. Rest easy knowing it's not going to bottleneck the GPU.

As configured, you also get 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and a reasonably spacious 1TB NVMe SSD. Other notable specifications include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless and Bluetooth 5 wireless connectivity, and a 650W power supply.

It's a bit of a unique looking PC, too. What stands out the most is the spoiler in the back, though it's not just for show—it's actually a handle, in case you want to lug this 28L tower around.