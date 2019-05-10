You can be Iron Man or One Punch Man in Monster Hunter: World now

There are Monster Hunter: World mods that make the game a bit more convenient, giving you more information on monster health or highlighting items to make them easier to pick up. Then there are the actual important mods, like the one that turns Nergigante into Thomas the Tank Engine, or these mods, which replace your hunter with comic book characters. Why be a normal hunter when you could be Iron Man, equipped with Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield for good measure?

This mod, called "I' m iron man" (I love that unnecessary space) comes in a few pieces. There are male and female Iron Man armor variants, a skin replacing the sword and shield weapon Grand Barong, and another weapon reskin that turns some Kulve Taroth silver weapons into a pair of Infinity Gauntlets.

I was pretty into modder crimsonfaust's Iron Man mod until I saw their One Punch Man mod, which looks exactly the right amount of stupid to be a great mod. If you're not familiar with One Punch man, all you need to know is that he's a normal guy who did 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and ran 10 kilometers every day, and then got so strong he can destroy anything in a single punch.

This mod makes you look like the wonderfully dopey One Punch Man, though it does not, I need to point out, make you KO monsters in a single hit.

Still, it's pretty great. Here's another video of someone using the mod, punching monsters into submission.

If neither comic book man is quite what you're looking for, don't forget you can also play MHW as Geralt of Rivia in a special quest right now.