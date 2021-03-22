Yakuza 6: The Song of Life system requirements announced

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life releases on PC this week—on March 25 to be exact—and while the Steam page isn't live yet, the Microsoft Store one is. That's where the game's system requirements have been published, and the good news is that if you've run any other Dragon Engine games on PC—Yakuza Kiwami 2 or Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon—you'll have no problem getting this one going.

Yakuza 6 is the very last instalment in the Kazuma Kiryu storyline, and once it's released every Kiryu-centric Yakuza game will be available on PC, which felt like a pipe dream only a couple of years ago. It's a brilliant game, but if you haven't played any of the previous Yakuza games you'll probably want to finish those first. Yakuza 0 is a brilliant place to start.

Anyway, here's what you'll need:

Yakuza 6 minimum requirements

OS: Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher

Windows 10 version 18362.0 or higher Architecture: x64

x64 Memory: 4GB

4GB VRAM: 2GB

2GB Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-6300

Intel Core i5-3470 | AMD FX-6300 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB | AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB Storage: 40GB

Yakuza 6 recommended specs