X Rebirth trailer details exploration, scanning, and the haunted, blank faces of NPCs

What was I just saying about space games? Unlike The Mandate , though, X Rebirth is a known factor. It proudly sits on the list of our most anticipated digital voyages to the stars, thanks to the promise shown from its recent previews of trading, mining and combat . Even the weird, dead-eyed stares of its NPCs can't dampen that feeling, although they try pretty hard in this latest, exploration focused trailer.

Seriously, what? We get the flirtatious line, "I love to mix business with pleasure," being delivered by a woman who is looking at you with the same detached grimace usually reserved for insects. Or people who are asking if you were mis-sold PPI.

This is why we must fixate on the beauty of space, and the intriguing long-range scanning mini-game that hopefully won't get tiresome after a while.

X Rebirth is due out on the 15th November.