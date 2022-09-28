How to get to Dalaran in Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Dalaran is the main city for both factions in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Originally enclosed inside a magical barrier on the edge of Hillsbrad in the Eastern Kingdoms, the city has now moved to Northrend to serve as a hub. It floats high above Crystalsong Forest so you may be wondering how you're supposed to get there, especially as you won't unlock flying in Northrend (opens in new tab) until level 77. Luckily, this guide will help you out.

Of course, if you know a friendly mage that has already learned the portal to Dalaran, the city is just a teleport away. But if you're looking to get there naturally as you progress through zone quests, I'll explain what you need to do. Here's how to get to Dalaran in Wrath Classic.

Wrath Classic: How to get to Dalaran

The city of Dalaran has a bank, portals to the major cities in Azeroth, and all the profession trainers in one place, so it's good to get access to it as soon as you can. You won't get the quest, The Magical Kingdom of Dalaran, until you hit level 74, however, and there are a few NPCs you can pick it up from.

Dalaran quest NPCs for Horde:

Borean Tundra (Warsong Hold): Magistrix Kaelana

Magistrix Kaelana Howling Fjord (Vengeance Landing): Magister Varenthas

Magister Varenthas Dragonblight (Venomspite): Magister Tyr'ganal

Magister Tyr'ganal Dragonblight (Agmar's Hammer): Image of Archmage Aethas Sunreaver

Image of Archmage Aethas Sunreaver Grizzly Hills (Conquest Hold): Magistrix Phaelista

Dalaran quest NPCs for Alliance:

Borean Tundra (Valiance Keep): Magister Dath'omere

Magister Dath'omere Howling Fjord (Valgarde): Baron Ulrik Von Stromhearth

Baron Ulrik Von Stromhearth Dragonblight (Wintergarde): Vas the Unstable

Vas the Unstable Dragonblight (Star's Rest): Image of Archmage Modera

Image of Archmage Modera Grizzly Hills (Amberpine Lodge): Magistrix Haelenai

Both factions can also pick up the quest from Magister Teronus in Zul'drak, at Argent Stand.

The flight point location at Krasus' Landing. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Whoever you speak to, the quest giver will ask you to deliver an item to Archmage Celindra in Dalaran and will offer you a teleport to the city when you speak to them again. Once you arrive, don't forget to unlock the flight point at Krasus' Landing.

It's also worth pointing out that the teleporter from Crystalsong Forest only works if you've used it to travel from Dalaran first. The teleporter does nothing if you reach it before activating it from the city above.