How to get Renown in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Renown is back in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and you may be wondering how to earn levels for each of the four major factions in the Dragon Isles. If you're still leveling (opens in new tab) and haven't finished the main campaign, this isn't something you'll need to worry about right away. And even when you do, you'll be pleased to know that Renown reward unlocks are account-wide.

Dragonflight's Renown works a little differently than it did in Shadowlands, so it makes sense to figure out what you need to know so you're ready to get started once you hit level 70. Here's how to earn Renown in Dragonflight and what you need to know about faction reputation.

WoW: Dragonflight Renown: How it works

Renown levels measure reputation gains with the four new Dragonflight factions. The system will unlock once you've finished the main campaign, at which point you can start increasing your Renown level to the current cap of level 30. You should be familiar with the concept if you played through the last expansion. Renown was tied to the four Shadowlands covenants and earning levels unlocked Soulbinds, cosmetics, and covenant campaign quests.

Luckily the system is much more simplified in Dragonflight. There is no real power incentive to grind Renown if you don't want to as it only unlocks cosmetic items, profession recipes, dragonriding customisations, and the like. So if your main focus is raiding or Mythic+, you won't need to grind Renown to keep up.

More good news is that the rewards you get for Renown levels are account-wide, so you won't have to unlock the same things multiple times. You can check your Renown level and rewards by clicking on the Dragon Isles summary icon in the bottom left corner of your minimap.

How to earn Dragonflight reputation to increase Renown levels

You'll gain one level of Renown each time you earn 2500 reputation with one of the four factions. These are:

Dragonscale Expedition

Maruuk Centaur

Iskaara Tuskarr

Valdrakken Accord

There are plenty of ways to earn reputation in the Dragon Isles so you shouldn't need to go out of your way to start turning it into Renown levels. Here are a few ways you can earn reputation—and by extension, Renown—in Dragonflight:

Aiding the Accord weekly quest

World quests

Weekly dungeon quests

Renown tokens

Faction events

You may be familiar with most of the methods listed here. Aiding the Accord is similar to the Shaping Fate (opens in new tab) or Patterns within Patterns weekly quests in Shadowlands and the weekly dungeon quests task you with completing two specific dungeons. Renown tokens are random drops from rares and often found inside treasure chests, and world quests can be found in all the Dragon Isles zones at max level. Faction-specific events, on the other hand, will unlock as you increase your Renown level and offer extra questlines or world quests to increase your reputation further.

While the current Renown cap is set to level 30, this is expected to increase with subsequent patches throughout the expansion.