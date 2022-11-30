Here's every answer for the Clans of the Plains quest in WoW: Dragonflight

You need to answer these questions correctly to proceed.

The Clans of the Plains quest is one of the main campaign quests for the Ohn'ahran Plains storyline in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. You're introduced to each of the clans from the new zone and you'll need to answer some questions to test whether or not you've been paying attention.

Unlike the quests Rapid Fire Plans (opens in new tab) or The Shadows of His Wings (opens in new tab), the Clans of the Plains quest is mandatory, and you'll need to complete it to finish the main campaign, which in turn unlocks world quests and easier leveling for alts. So if you're unsure of what to answer during the Clans of the Plains quest in Dragonflight, here's what you need to know.

WoW: Dragonflight Clans of the Plains answers 

The Clans of the Plains quest sends you to the centre of Maruukai in the north of the Ohn'ahran Plains to speak with Sansok Khan. It's marked on the map so you should be able to find this NPC easily. If you're in any doubt, head for The Norkhud Offensive dungeon entrance and you'll find her a few steps away.

When you speak to Sansok Khan, she will ask you four questions about the clans and you'll need to answer each of the questions correctly to proceed. The Clans of the Plains answers are:

  1. Teeral
  2. Ohn'ir
  3. Nokhud
  4. Shikaar

If you answer incorrectly, you'll have to start over from the beginning. As far as I know, there is no penalty for getting the wrong answer, other than starting over again. Once you've answered all four questions correctly, the quest will proceed, and you can continue with the main campaign through the Dragon Isles. 

