How to complete the Rapid Fire Plans quest in WoW: Dragonflight

Stuck trying to complete the Rapid Fire Plans quest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? This quest is pretty straightforward once you know where in The Waking Shores you need to look. Unfortunately, picking up the quest doesn't automatically mark the locations of the enemies on your map, so you'd be forgiven for not knowing where to go to find them.

Rapid Fire Plans is a sidequest in the Waking Shores, so you might miss it entirely if you're sticking with the main campaign—I stumbled across this small quest hub while I was searching for Dragon Glyphs (opens in new tab). However you find it, if you're having trouble getting started, this guide has you covered. Here's how to complete the WoW: Dragonflight Rapid Fire Plans quest in The Waking Shores.

WoW Dragonflight Rapid Fire Plans: How to complete this quest

Image 1 of 2 Rapid Fire Plans quest pick up location. (Image credit: Blizzard) Primal Flame Fragments drop from enemies at the marked spot. (Image credit: Blizzard)

You'll pick up the Rapid Fire Plans quest from the NPC Arcadia Chistlestone at the Life Vault Ruins, just west of the Skytop Observatory in The Waking Shores. The quest asks you to collect Primal Flame Fragments from Primalist forces in Hornswog Hollow, but this named location isn't shown on the map and there is no quest objective marker either.

Thankfully, you don't have far to go to find the enemies that drop the quest items. Hornswog Hollow is just to the south of the Life Vault Ruins—just look for the lava pits and elementals patrolling the area. You can check the exact location on the second screenshot above if you're unsure.

Once you've collected eight of the Primal Flame Fragments, combine them to make the Orb of Primal Flames item which you can then hand in to complete the Rapid Fire Plans quest.