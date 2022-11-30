Where to start The Shadow of His Wings quest in WoW: Dragonflight

The Shadow of His Wings is a sidequest in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and you can find it in The Waking Shores, which is the first zone you'll visit when you arrive in the Dragon Isles. It's part of a storyline of the same name and is required for the Sojourner of the Waking Shores achievement.

As The Shadow of His Wings isn't part of the main story campaign, you may miss it. Don't worry though, as I'll show you where you can start the storyline in this guide. It's a relatively short questline too, so you'll be back to leveling (opens in new tab) in no time. Here's where to find the WoW: Dragonflight Shadow of his Wings quest.

WoW: Dragonflight The Shadow of His Wings location

To start The Shadow of His Wings storyline, you need to head to the Smoldering Perch, just north of the Obsidian Bulwark in The Waking Shores. The grassy cliff is where you'll find the NPC, Ingot, though they won't appear until you land in the area. You can find the location in the screenshot below if you're not sure.

There are four quests to complete for The Shadow of His Wings storyline:

A Cultist's Misgivings

Punching Up

Under Lock and Key

The Shadow of His Wings

Ingot will offer you the first two quests listed above, and the objectives for both are found in the ravine below. A Cultist's Misgivings asks you to locate Ayasanth inside the cage and you'll need to kill 12 Worldbreaker Dragonkin for Punching Up. Ayasanth gives the third quest, Under Lock and Key, and you'll need to kill nearby enemies to get the Worldbreak Cell Key to free them.

Once you free Ayasanth from the cage, they'll give you The Shadow of His Wings, the final quest in the storyline.

Where to start The Shadow of His Wings storyline. (Image credit: Blizzard)

How to complete The Shadow of His Wings

To complete this quest, you'll need to head into the nearby cave with Ayasanth and confront Cygenoth the Corrupted. The cave entrance is marked on the map and easy to find and there are a few enemies to deal with inside before you reach your target. One thing to note here is the arcane orb near the right wall of the cave. Clicking on it increases your stats by 5% and the extra damage can be handy for the fight ahead. It reduces your health though, so be careful.

Once Ayasanth confronts Cygenoth, you'll need to kill him, though the NPC will be incapacitated for the fight so you're on your own. He wasn't difficult to deal with on my shadow priest but he may be troublesome for squishier classes without any healing abilities.

After you've dealt with Cygenoth, head back out of the cave and back to the Smoldering Perch. You can now hand in the quest to Ayasanth to complete The Shadow of His Wings storyline.