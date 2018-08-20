Windjammers 2 is coming to PC next year

Windjammers is basically an arcade take on air hockey that has two players chucking a magical cyber-frisbee at each other—and past them, ideally, to earn points. It was released in 1994 for the Neo Geo, and then in 2010 on the Wii Virtual Console and in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. Never for PC, though. Windjammers 2 will change that.

Announced today by Dotemu, Windjammers 2 will include new stages, players, power moves, and "enhanced gameplay mechanics." Multiple multiplayer modes will be on tap, as you'd expect, but those who prefer to avoid the hassles of dealing with humans will be able to play its promised "robust singeplayer modes."

The announcement trailer isn't exactly festooned with gameplay, but it does rather nicely convey the idea that the whole thing is a wee bit over the top. (Just a little.) For a more accurate idea of what's in store—allowing for the fact that it's more than 20 years old—check out the Windjammers tournament gameplay video down below.

Windjammers 2 is expected to come out sometime in 2019. The original Windjammers is also being released for the Nintendo Switch later this year—there's no word about a possible PC version of the original but I'll let you know if I hear anything.