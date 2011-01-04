Popular

Win free (Super) Meat (Boy)

By

Yay for meat!

Who's hungry for some juicy meat? We've got three Steam download keys for Team Meat 's hilariously difficult, Editor's Choice award-winning platformer Super Meat Boy to hand out to carnivorous gamers. Click the grinning meat to find out how to win!

Update: Contest over! Congratulations to Leo Holland, Tom Johnson and Philip Flick, and thanks to everybody for entering.

Just send us an email at Contests@pcgamer.com with "Juicy Meat" in the subject line (one entry per person). We'll randomly draw winners at 5pm Pacific time (GMT-8) today!

