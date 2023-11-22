Win a Remnant 2-styled Stream Deck, Game Codes, and a cool hat to celebrate the launch of The Awakened King DLC

With the launch of Remnant 2's first DLC, The Awakened King, Gunfire Games has partnered with Gearbox Publishing and Elgato to choose five lucky travellers, who'll receive a bundle of prizes via a giveaway on the PC Gamer forums.

I've recently had a blast playing through Remnant 2's DLC, so I can highly recommend entering for the code alone. The Awakened King adds a whole new adventure through the world of Losomn—new areas, bosses, items, weapons, and a new Ritualist archetype.

Thanks to Gunfire Games, Elgato, and Gearbox Publishing, you'll be able to enter a giveaway for a chance of winning a prize. Well, three prizes, actually: A Remnant 2-branded Elgato Stream Deck with a custom faceplate design, a Remnant 2 Ultimate edition key (which gives you access to The Awakened King, as well as two future DLCs), and a cool hat—the same worn by the Handler archetype in-game.

Here's a full rundown of the main prizes, as well as how to enter. Good luck!



Grand Prize (for 5 winners)

One exclusive Remnant II-branded Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 device, with a custom faceplate design.

One Remnant II Ultimate Edition Steam Key (the ultimate edition grants instant access to Awakened King DLC and the next two DLCs planned for Remnant 2).

One Remnant II Handler Archetype Hat.

Runner-Up Prize (for 5 winners)

One Remnant II Standard Edition Steam Key.

One Remnant II: The Awakened King DLC Steam Key.

How to enter

Create an account on the PC Gamer forums and sign in.

Comment on our official giveaway thread and tell us what your favourite Archetype is—if you haven't played Remnant 2 yet, you can check out this playlist full of archetype previews.

Sign up using the giveaway widget to confirm your entry.

If selected, please provide your best shipping address and phone number.

You can only enter once, and the giveaway runs until 11:59 pm PST December 6. The winners will be randomly selected and reached via email, so keep an eye on your inbox. (Shipping may take 3-5 weeks).

The giveaway is open to residents of North America, the United Kingdom and Europe, who are 18 years of age and older as of November 21, 2023. Please read the full terms and conditions listed at the bottom of the thread before you enter.

Good luck!