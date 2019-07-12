Where to find Fortnite's three solar arrays

For the 4th of July weekend, even the minds behind Fortnite are getting some sun. The great folks at Epic Games are still on a short vacation, but they want you to enjoy some of the benefits that the sun can offer, too.

For week 9's challenge to "Visit a solar array in the snow, desert, and the jungle," the quest is simple enough. The solar arrays, which look like big solar panels, are marked on the map above. One is found in Frosty Flights, another just east of Paradise Palms, and the last is northwest of Sunny Steps.