We've updated our list of the best Minecraft adventure maps to include 40 favourites

Minecraft's adventure maps have only grown in scale and ambition since we made our first best-of list. Custom maps leverage Minecraft's famous building tools to create curated experiences in exotic worlds. Some are set on floating islands or inside grand mansions, while Zelda Adventure, Crafting Azeroth, Adventure Time Adventure Map, FarCry 3, PortalCraft and Star Wars take place in blocky recreations of more familiar settings. Our old list collating the best adventure maps held 25 of our favourite choices, but there are so many great maps around that we've extended the list to fit more quality stuff in. Head over to our list of the the 40 best Minecraft custom maps for our new collection, with links to all the maps included. Go forth, and adventure well.