Watch the Watch Dogs gameplay demo from today's Sony presser

Today's PlayStation 4 reveal didn't linger on hardware much, instead boasting a string of big launch (or near-launch?) games. One of those is Ubisoft's Watch Dogs, which we previously confirmed will be coming to PC as well. A gameplay demo from the event gives us our best look since the E3 demo, showing hero Aiden Pearce using his wireless hack-o-matic to clear paths as he chases down and beats a criminal, then parkours away from the police.

"Suggested Action: Catch the criminal" reads the UI after he tracks down the violent stalker. Seems like a good plan, UI.