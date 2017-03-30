Outcast - Second Contact has been delayed, but here's the debut trailer

Last August, publisher Bigben Interactive said Outcast – Second Contact, a remake of the 1999 cult classic Infogrames action-adventure Outcast, would be released in March 2017. Today is March 30, 2017, and no, the game is not out. We do, however, have the debut trailer for your viewing pleasure, and an updated, somewhat more vague launch target of this coming fall.

Outcast is quite a bit reminiscent of Stargate (the movie, not the television series), but with a backward twist in the second half: A probe sent to an alien world is damaged by one of its inhabitants, which somehow creates a black hole that threatens to destroy the Earth. You, as former Navy SEAL Cutter Slade (what a name, eh?) are sent on a mission to fix things up. But when you arrive it turns out that the natives think you're the Ulukai, the hero of an ancient prophecy. As is the way with these things, not everybody is happy about its fulfillment.

I've emailed Bigben to ask about a more precise release date (and also about why it was delayed), and I'll update if I receive a reply. In the meantime, you can have a look at the original version on Steam or GOG.