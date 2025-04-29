There's a reason Oblivion Remastered's new voice actors all sound familiar: It's a huge Skyrim reunion

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is most notable for its graphical and gameplay updates to the 2006 classic, but something that's brought me a lot of joy is how fantastic and, critically, well-casted its new voiceovers are.

The original Oblivion had a ludicrously small cast for how large a game it was, and while this represented a clear area of improvement for the remaster, it also risked wiping out some of the game's distinctive charm.

There's a real tension between "Wes Johnson and Linda Carter's performances are iconic" and "Wes Johnson and Linda Carter keep talking to themselves about mudcrabs."

Bringing back almost exclusively voice actors from The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim was a genius way to split the difference. In my experience so far, about half the dialogue has been re-recorded, but the fact that the actors are all experienced Elder Scrolls hands I've spent hundreds of hours listening to means they slip into the remaster like they were always meant to be there, simultaneously refreshing and nostalgic.

Here's all the returning Skyrim actors, going off credits on IMDB:

The rest of the cast, Jan Johns, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Nana Visitor (of Deep Space 9 fame), Phillip Reich, and the prolific Debra Wilson, have all still appeared in other Bethesda-published games in the past as well, including The Elder Scrolls Online, Starfield, and Fallouts 3, 4, 76, and New Vegas, so there's still an element of familiarity and continuity to their performances.

It's not only heartening to see Bethesda maintain these relationships over the years, it's a real treat to hear these familiar voices like they're old friends, and they help contribute to a distinctive soundscape in the studio's games. If there's one Skyrim voice I miss in Newblivion, though, it's the GOAT, Stephen Russell.

For my money, Russell's great gaming legend will always be Garrett from Thief, but he's also had a long and fruitful relationship with Bethesda⁠—possibly in part due to the senior position of former Looking Glass Studios developer, Emil Pagliarulo.

Russell made a memorable turn as cyborg private dick, Nick Valentine, in Fallout 4, and he also played many of the Breton NPCs in Skyrim⁠—including, fittingly, Thieves Guild boss Mercer Frey.

That relationship still appears to be ongoing as well: In just the past few years, Russell contributed his voice to multiple Fallout 76 and Starfield NPCs. But Russell's absence is a very specific gripe in the face of an excellent cast, and getting jumpscared by Szarabajka Dark Elves every few minutes is more than making up for it.