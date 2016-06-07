The Watch Dogs 2 release date may have escaped

According to an ad that appeared briefly on IGN (snapped by NeoGAF user JehutyRunner), Watch Dogs 2 will release November 15 and will indeed be set in San Francisco. Assuming it's accurate, it won't be the first time a mistimed ad has leaked a release date, and it surely won't be the last.
Yesterday, Ubisoft released a 30-second teaser of a man fiddling with his smartphone, presumably to bring down society, cause a stock market crash or change the settings on his psychedelic light wall.
Meanwhile, an official site is counting down to the big reveal on June 8, so we won't have long to wait to verify this leak.
